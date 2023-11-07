StockNews.com Downgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

XRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $13.70 on Friday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

