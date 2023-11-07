StockNews.com Downgrades Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Tuniu Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Read More
