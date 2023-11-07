StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

MXC opened at $12.60 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

