StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock worth $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

