SouthState Corp Sells 68 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.87 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

