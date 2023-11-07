Shattuck Labs (STTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 10,723.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shattuck Labs Stock Up 14.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on STTK
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.