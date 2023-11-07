Shattuck Labs (STTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 10,723.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

