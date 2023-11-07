Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.70 and its 200-day moving average is $201.49. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $209,296.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 115,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,854,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

