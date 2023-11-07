Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

