Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 74,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.