Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

