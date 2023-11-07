Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

