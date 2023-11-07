Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.29 and a 200-day moving average of $297.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.45 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

