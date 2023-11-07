Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.20 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 158,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

