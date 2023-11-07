Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.98-$4.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.28.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,884,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,118,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

