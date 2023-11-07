Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Realty Income worth $143,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

