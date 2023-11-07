RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $243.93 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $454.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

