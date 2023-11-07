RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

