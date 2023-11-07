RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $218.41 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $694.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.