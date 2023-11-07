Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

PFE stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

