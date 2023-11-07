Pettee Investors Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DLR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 172,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,970. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

