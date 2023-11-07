Pettee Investors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.14. 39,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.37 and a 12 month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

