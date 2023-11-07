PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

