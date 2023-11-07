Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $4.56 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.8% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.33 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.06 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

