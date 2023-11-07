Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

