Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
NYSE:BDX opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.06.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.
