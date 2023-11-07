Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

