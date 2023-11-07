Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.