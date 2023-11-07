Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,994,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 76,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 93,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omeros by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 621,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

