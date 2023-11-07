Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

