Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $195.16. 135,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

