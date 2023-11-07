NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

