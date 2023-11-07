NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

