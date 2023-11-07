New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $30,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 57.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

