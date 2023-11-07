New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.94 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of XPO worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 256.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

