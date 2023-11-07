New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 18,435 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANA. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

