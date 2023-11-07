New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,037 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,577. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMH opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

