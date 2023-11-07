New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeoGames by 226.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Stock Down 1.8 %

NGMS stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NeoGames

NeoGames Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.