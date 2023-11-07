New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $709,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -449.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.