New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

SMART Global Stock Up 5.7 %

SMART Global stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $125,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $242,700. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

