New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,458 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 683,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 344,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,612,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

