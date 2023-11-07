MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

