Monaco Asset Management SAM Raises Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Zymeworks accounts for 1.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

ZYME traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 12,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

