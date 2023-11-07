Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases New Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Inogen comprises about 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 1.10% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN remained flat at $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,056. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.20 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.