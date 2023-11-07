Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,720 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AEM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 326,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,154. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

