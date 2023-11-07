Monaco Asset Management SAM Invests $7.33 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 362,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000. UBS Group accounts for about 2.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,848,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,621,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

