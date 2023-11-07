Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992,299 shares during the period. Chimerix makes up 1.5% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 4.94% of Chimerix worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 623,268 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

CMRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,059. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

