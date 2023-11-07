Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

