Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

