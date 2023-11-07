Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $194.76 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $194,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 230,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.