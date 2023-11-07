Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 39,871 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $154,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.